.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April, ahead of US troop pullout deadline

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 25, 2020. Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference in Ankara, Turkey. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April, ahead of US troop pullout deadline

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Ankara

Published: Updated:

Turkey plans to host an Afghan peace conference in Istanbul in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, ahead of a deadline for a US troop withdrawal.

In a letter leaked to Afghan media, Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged Afghan leaders to consider a “new, inclusive government” and proposed that talks take place within weeks in Turkey to seal a peace deal with the Taliban.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Cavusoglu said Turkey considers itself “one of the most important actors in Afghanistan.”

“We will do this (meeting) in coordination with brotherly Qatar,” the Anadolu state news agency quoted Cavusoglu as saying in reference to a separate round of talks staged in Doha.

He added that Turkey intended to appoint a special envoy to the peace process.

“Both the Taliban and the negotiation delegation, meaning the government side, had asked us to host such a meeting before,” Cavusoglu said.

The diplomatic push comes with US President Joe Biden completing a review on whether to abide by an agreement with the Islamist insurgents negotiated by former president Donald Trump to pull the final US troops out by May.

In his letter, Blinken said Washington feared the “security situation will worsen and the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains” if the United States ends its two-decade military involvement in Afghanistan.

Read more:

US Secretary of State Blinken calls for a 90-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan

Taliban says met with US envoy in Qatar amid mounting violence in Afghanistan

Germany warns against premature withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant
Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances
UAE announces $10 billion investment fund for Israel across multiple sectors UAE announces $10 billion investment fund for Israel across multiple sectors

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More