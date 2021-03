Four killed in Kazakhstan military plane crash

An An-26 military aircraft flying from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, crashed while landing in Almaty on Saturday, killing four of six people on board, the Central Asian nation’s emergencies ministry said.

Russia’s Interfax news agency said citing a source that the plane belonged to Kazakhstan’s border guard service, part of the National Security Committee.

“According to preliminary data, four people have been killed, two people have been hospitalized... with injuries,” the emergencies ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Photographs from the site showed the plane turned over and on fire. Videos posted online also showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site and visible from a nearby highway.

Read more:

Plane crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan, 12 dead, dozens injured

Kazakhstan suspends three airlines for breaching UN arms embargo on Libya