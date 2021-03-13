.
.
.
.
Language

Four killed in Kazakhstan military plane crash

Police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo: AP)
A file photo shows police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec. 27, 2019. (AP)

Four killed in Kazakhstan military plane crash

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An An-26 military aircraft flying from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, crashed while landing in Almaty on Saturday, killing four of six people on board, the Central Asian nation’s emergencies ministry said.

Russia’s Interfax news agency said citing a source that the plane belonged to Kazakhstan’s border guard service, part of the National Security Committee.

“According to preliminary data, four people have been killed, two people have been hospitalized... with injuries,” the emergencies ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Photographs from the site showed the plane turned over and on fire. Videos posted online also showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site and visible from a nearby highway.

Read more:

Plane crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan, 12 dead, dozens injured

Kazakhstan suspends three airlines for breaching UN arms embargo on Libya

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen’s Marib Arab Coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen’s Marib
George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial
EU ends sanctions against family of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak EU ends sanctions against family of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak
No severe side effects of AstraZeneca dose reported in Saudi Arabia: Health Authority No severe side effects of AstraZeneca dose reported in Saudi Arabia: Health Authority

Before you go

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Explore More