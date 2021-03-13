Pakistan's University of Lahore expels couple for embracing after marriage proposal

A university in deeply conservative Pakistan expelled two students who embraced after getting engaged on campus, after a video of the incident spread on social media this week.

In the clip, a female university student gets down on one knee and proposes to her boyfriend; the couple can then be seen hugging and holding bouquets of flowers as onlookers cheer them on and film the scene.

The University of Lahore said the pair had acted “in violation of university rules”.

It added in a statement on Friday that they had failed to appear before a disciplinary hearing and were later expelled for “serious infraction of the code of conduct”.

Public displays of affection between couples -- whether married or not -- are viewed as culturally and religiously unacceptable.

Many women in patriarchal Pakistan find it hard to defy tradition, with much of the society still operating under a strict code of honor.

The couple has refused to apologize.

“We did nothing wrong, and we are not sorry for this,” Hadiqa Javaid tweeted.

“Can anyone explain to us what wrong we did by proposal in public in University of Lahore?”, her fiance Shehryar Ahmed said, adding that couples had previously proposed to each other on campus.

They said they had received online threats for the show of affection.

Condemning the university’s decision, the Progressive Students’ Collective union on Saturday tweeted that “moral policing in universities has become a norm lately”.

Some universities in Pakistan have barred female students from wearing jeans, tank-tops or makeup, while others regulate interactions between male and female students.

Earlier this week, the organizers of Pakistan’s International Women’s Day rallies said they had received death threats after a “vicious smear campaign” saw doctored images of the event circulate online.

The annual rallies calling for women’s rights have received a fierce backlash since they first began in Karachi in 2018, including legal challenges to have them banned.

