Protesters attack bus carrying Argentine president on forest fire visit

Dozens of protesters kicked and threw rocks at a mini-bus carrying Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Saturday as he visited an area devastated by forest fires, TV footage showed.

As he left a community center in the town of Lago Pueblo in the southern Patagonia region, Fernandez had to take refuge behind a wall of people as a crowd of demonstrators pushed toward him and his delegation.

The protesters later stopped the bus carrying the president, punching and kicking it and throwing stones at it, according to footage broadcast by the TN network and the newspaper Clarin.

The fires that have blazed through the Patagonia region for days have claimed one life, while 11 other people are reported missing, officials reported Friday.

Dozens of people have been evacuated from the path of the advancing flames, and some 200 houses have been destroyed.

