New charges against British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘unacceptable’: UK

A combo released on March 17, 2020 shows (L) and (R) Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe posing for a photo in West Tehran following a brief release from prison, wearing an ankle bracelet and holding an old picture of herself with her husband and daughter, and another (C) of her smiling while travelling by car. (Free Nazanin campaign/AFP)
New charges of “propaganda against the system” made by Iran against British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a week after she finished serving a five-year sentence, are “unacceptable,” Britain said Sunday.

“It is unacceptable that Iran has chosen to continue a second wholly arbitrary case against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter.

“She must be allowed to return to her family in the UK without delay. We continue to do all we can to support her,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer said she stood trial at Iran’s Revolutionary court.

“Her trial was held at branch 15 of the Revolutionary court. Her charge is propaganda against the system,” he told the Iranian Emtedad website.

Read more:

Iran says former UK foreign secretary’s comments prolonged Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest

Iranian court summons Zaghari-Ratcliffe again after being released from house arrest

