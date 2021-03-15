.
.
.
.
Language

EU files lawsuit against UK for Brexit deal delays

FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament, ahead of a Brexit vote, in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs/File Photo
Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament. (File photo: Reuters)

EU files lawsuit against UK for Brexit deal delays

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The European Union said Monday it is starting legal action against the United Kingdom, arguing it does not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and is violating international law.

The 27-nation EU is objecting to Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond April 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland, where the EU and the United Kingdom share a land border and where a special trade system was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

It marks yet another worsening of relations between the two sides since a divorce transition period ended on January 1. Disputes have ranged from fights over vaccines, to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain and now again the terms of the divorce agreement.

Britain announced last week that it is delaying the imposition of checks on some goods from the EU to give businesses more time to prepare for new post-Brexit rules.

On March 3, the UK decided to unilaterally extend a grace period until October on checks for goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland, a key part of the deal meant to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland when the post-Brexit transition period ended on December 31.

Northern Ireland remained part of the EU’s single market for goods, meaning products arriving from Great Britain face EU import regulations.

Read more:

EU to launch legal battle against Britain for Brexit violations, say sources

Britain ends long Brexit journey with formal economic break from EU

UK-EU relations hit new low over ‘vaccine ban’ comments

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port
Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare
Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More