Japan says considering response to Myanmar's military coup

Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on February 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on February 8, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Japan says considering response to Myanmar’s military coup

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday said the government is monitoring Myanmar’s recent military coup and will consider how to respond to developments in the Southeast Asian country.

“Going forward, Japan will consider how to respond to the situation in Myanmar in terms of economic cooperation and policies by monitoring developments in situation, while taking into consideration responses from countries concerned,” Kato told reporters.

This remark comes after South Korea said it will suspend defense exchanges with Myanmar and ban arm exports to the country after last month’s military coup and violent suppression of pro-democracy protests.

On Sunday, at least 38 protesters and policeman were killed in Myanmar.

