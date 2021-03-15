.
.
.
.
Polls open for three days for general election in Netherlands

A voter casts her ballot to vote in the House of Representatives elections at a polling station in Utrecht, on March 15, 2021. (AFP)
A voter casts her ballot to vote in the House of Representatives elections at a polling station in Utrecht, on March 15, 2021. (AFP)

AFP, The Hague

Polling stations opened for three days in The Netherlands Monday in a major test of a European government’s coronavirus policies, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte tipped to win another term in office.

With the country under its tightest Covid-19 restrictions including an overnight curfew, voting opened at 7:30 am (0630 GMT) mainly for at-risk people on Monday and Tuesday before the main election day on Wednesday.

