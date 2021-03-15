Polls open for three days for general election in Netherlands

Polling stations opened for three days in The Netherlands Monday in a major test of a European government’s coronavirus policies, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte tipped to win another term in office.

With the country under its tightest Covid-19 restrictions including an overnight curfew, voting opened at 7:30 am (0630 GMT) mainly for at-risk people on Monday and Tuesday before the main election day on Wednesday.

