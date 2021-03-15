.
.
.
.
Russia investigative paper Novaya Gazeta’s offices targeted in ‘chemical attack’

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021.
Law enforcement officers in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP, Moscow

Russia’s prominent investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta said Monday that its offices in Moscow had been targeted with a “chemical attack.”

“In the morning a chemical attack was carried out on the building where our editorial office is located,” editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov said in a statement, adding that law enforcement agencies are inspecting the “substance spilled in front of the entrance.”

