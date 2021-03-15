Three NGOs file landmark case against Russian Wagner over fighters’ actions in Syria

Three NGOs on Monday announced a landmark legal case in Moscow against Russian mercenary group Wagner over the torture of a detainee in Syria, aiming to hold to account a murky fighting force with Kremlin links.

“This litigation is a first-ever attempt by the family of a Syrian victim to hold Russian suspects accountable for serious crimes committed in Syria,” the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Russia’s top rights group Memorial and the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression said in a joint statement.

“مجموعة #فاغنر”، التي تتألف في الغالب من مواطنين روس خاضعين للسيطرة الفعلية للاتحاد الروسي، كانت نشطة لعدة سنوات في عمليات قتالية في مناطق مختلفة، بما في ذلك في #سوريا#في_طريقنا_إلى_العدالة pic.twitter.com/KJvSGCJxU7 — Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (@SyrianCenter) March 15, 2021

