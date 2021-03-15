.
A joint Russian-Turkish patrol advances in the countryside of the Syrian town of al-Jawadiyah, in the northeastern Hasakeh province, near the border with Turkey, on December 24, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Three NGOs file landmark case against Russian Wagner over fighters’ actions in Syria

AFP, Moscow

Three NGOs on Monday announced a landmark legal case in Moscow against Russian mercenary group Wagner over the torture of a detainee in Syria, aiming to hold to account a murky fighting force with Kremlin links.

“This litigation is a first-ever attempt by the family of a Syrian victim to hold Russian suspects accountable for serious crimes committed in Syria,” the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Russia’s top rights group Memorial and the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression said in a joint statement.

