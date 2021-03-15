.
.
.
.
Language

Britain accused of racism over treatment of ‘ISIS bride’

Shamima Begum pictured in her tent at the al-Roj refugee camp in northeast Syria. (Photo courtesy: James Longman/ABC News via Twitter)
Shamima Begum pictured in her tent at the al-Roj refugee camp in northeast Syria. (Twitter)
Terrorism

Britain accused of racism over treatment of ‘ISIS bride’

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A lawyer for the family of Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her citizenship after joining ISIS extremist group, on Monday accused Britain of racism over her treatment, calling her a “tragic scapegoat.”

Begum was just 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from east London travelled to Syria to join the extremists, and was later tracked down in a refugee camp.

She had her citizenship revoked in 2019 on national security grounds, after an outcry led by right-wing newspapers.

But the UK’s highest court last month ruled she could not return to Britain to appeal the decision.

Begum’s family lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, and the sculptor Anish Kapoor said she was “the tragic scapegoat of a punitive unforgiving government intent on harsh retribution.”

“What happened to Christian forgiveness? Does it not apply to a woman – and a dark-skinned one at that? It seems that different rules apply,” they said in a joint statement.

“Is it perhaps that some of us are more British than others of us? Shamima is of Bangladeshi descent, does that change her right to British nationality? “I am tempted to think it does especially in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgment.”

Kapoor, best known for his conceptual art installations, and Akunjee called the government’s stance “a disgraceful indictment of our national conscience.”

They suggested “four young white schoolgirls” from a less ethnically diverse area outside London would “no doubt” be treated differently.

“This is ‘divide and rule’, the horror that sustained the British Empire for 200 years. Have we regressed to now practicing this on home turf?” they asked.

Begum married a Dutch ISIS fighter shortly after crossing into the militant group’s territory from Turkey. She had three children, but they all died.

The Sunday Telegraph last weekend published pictures of Begum wearing Western clothing – sunglasses, a T-shirt and a zip-up sweater – at the Al Roj camp where she has been for the last two years.

She has previously been seen in a black niqab mandated by ISIS.

She agreed to being photographed, but she and others who came from Britain detained in the camp declined to be interviewed on the basis of legal advice, the weekly said.

Read more:

UK top court says runaway schoolgirl Begum who joined ISIS poses risk, cannot return

Turkey criticizes UK over missing schoolgirls

ISIS bride Shamima Begum says her world ‘fell apart’ after losing UK citizenship

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port
Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare
Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz

Before you go

Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem
Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem

Explore More