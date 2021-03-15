.
US reaches out to N. Korea ‘to reduce the risk of escalation’ without a response

North Korea and america flags
North Korea and US flags. (Stock photo)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to “reduce the risk of escalation,” but has not received a response, a US State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

“To reduce the risk of escalation, we reached out to the North Korean government through several channels starting in ... February, including in New York.” State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told a news briefing.

“To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang. This follows over a year without active dialog with North Korea, despite several attempts by the US to engage.”

Porter did not elaborate on what type of escalation the US was concerned about by nuclear armed North Korea.

