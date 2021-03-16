.
.
.
.
Language

Biden administration advises China to improve ties with Australia: US official

The Chinese and US national flags are seen during a promotional event in Beijing. (File photo: AFP)
The Chinese and US national flags are seen during a promotional event in Beijing. (File photo: AFP)

Biden administration advises China to improve ties with Australia: US official

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Sydney

Published: Updated:

The Biden administration has told China that normalizing relations with Australia is a precondition to Washington taking any substantial step towards improving relations with Beijing, a senior US official said on Tuesday.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, the US president’s Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said China’s “economic coercion” of Australia had been raised in every meeting between US and Chinese officials and “will be underscored in interactions in Anchorage later this week”.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councillor Wang Yi on March 18 in Alaska, the first high-level in-person contact between the two countries under the Biden administration.

“We have made clear that the US is not prepared to improve relations in a bilateral and separate context at the same time that a close and dear ally is being subjected to a form of economic coercion,” Campbell told The Sydney Morning Herald in an interview published on Tuesday.

Campbell said Biden had told Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison “that we stood together on this” during the meeting of the Quad group of leaders, which also included Japan and India, on Friday.

“We are fully aware of what’s going on and we are not prepared to take substantial steps to improve relations until those policies are addressed and a more normal interplay between Canberra and Beijing is established,” said Campbell.

Tensions between Australia and China have been high for the past year after Canberra called for an international investigation into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijing responded with trade reprisals on Australian coal, wine, barley, live seafood, beef and timber.

Campbell told the newspaper it was not only Australia that had been a target of “these undeclared kind of steps”, but also the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan.

Read more:

US Defense Secretary traveling to Asia to foster ‘credible deterrence’ against China

US ministers hold talks in Japan to address concerns over China’s growing influence

Free, open Indo-Pacific essential, says Biden to India, Japan, Australia leaders

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian boy is family’s breadwinner Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian boy is family’s breadwinner
German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad

Before you go

Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem
Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem

Explore More