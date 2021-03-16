.
.
.
.
Language

Blast kills seven Pakistani coal miners in second incident in one week

A worker, who survived after a coal mine explosion in Marwar area, receives first aid at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan. (File photo: Reuters)
A worker, who survived after a coal mine explosion in Marwar area, receives first aid at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan. (File photo: Reuters)

Blast kills seven Pakistani coal miners in second incident in one week

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Quetta, Pakistan

Published: Updated:

Seven miners were killed in a blast at a coal mine in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Monday night, the second such deadly incident in the region in a week.

A build up of methane gas in the mine in the Torghar gas field in the district of Harnai caused an explosion as the workers were inside, Deputy Commissioner Sohail Anwar Hashmi told Reuters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Rescue teams recovered the bodies of all seven coal miners this morning, who burnt to death as a huge fire broke out in the mine after the blast,” Chief Inspector of Mines Shafqat Fayyaz told Reuters.

Fayyaz said the workers who lost their lives were working at a depth of about 1,500 feet when the explosion occurred, adding that mine has been closed and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

On March 12, eight miners were trapped around 1,000 feet below ground in a mine in the district of Marwar, near the border with Afghanistan, when a buildup of methane gas exploded.

Six workers were killed and two other rescued.

Sparsely populated and impoverished Balochistan is home to large deposits of coal, natural gas, copper and gold, many of which are being extracted by Chinese-backed operations.

Separatist militants often target workers and security forces.

In the past year, 102 coal miners have been killed in Balochistan in 72 different incidents, according to Sultan Muhammad Lala, president of the Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation.

A truck drives past a sign depicting a coal-mining site in Islamkot, Tharparkar, Pakistan. (File photo: Reuters)
A truck drives past a sign depicting a coal-mining site in Islamkot, Tharparkar, Pakistan. (File photo: Reuters)



Lacking proper safety measures in the mines, workers have repeatedly been killed in explosions caused by the accumulation of methane gas.

At least 27 workers died in two separate incidents in Balochistan in 2018, and 45 were killed in an explosion at a coal mine in 2011 in the province.

Gas explosion kills six coal miners, injures two in southwest Pakistan

Seven soldiers killed in militant attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute  Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute 
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad
US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’ US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More