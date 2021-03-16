UN tells Myanmar military: ‘Stop killing and detaining protesters’

At least 149 people have been killed in Myanmar since the February 1 coup as security forces use live ammunition against protesters and bystanders, the United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday.

Ravina Shamdasani, UN human rights spokeswoman, told a briefing in Geneva: “We call on the military to stop killing and detaining protesters.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Some 37 journalists have been arrested in Myanmar, including 19 who remain in detention, while five people are known to have died in custody, she said.

Read more:

Funerals to be held for slain Myanmar activists as violence escalates

Myanmar military junta declares martial law in six areas of Yangon

Deadliest day since Myanmar coup as security forces fire on protesters