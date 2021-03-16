.
.
.
.
Language

British police officer to go on trial in October over Sarah Everard murder

A police van believed to be carrying British Police Officer Wayne Couzens who is charged with the murder and kidnap of 33-year-old Sarah Everard arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. (Reuters)
A police van believed to be carrying British Police Officer Wayne Couzens who is charged with the murder and kidnap of 33-year-old Sarah Everard arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Crime

British police officer to go on trial in October over Sarah Everard murder

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London on March 3, with her body later found in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer whose role it was to guard diplomatic premises, appeared by videolink from prison at the British capital’s Old Bailey central criminal court on Tuesday.

A provisional trial date was set for Oct. 25 and he is due to enter a plea in July. Wearing a red T-shirt, Couzens, who police said needed treatment for a head injury while in custody, had a noticeable cut on his forehead.

He made no application for bail.

The murder of Everard has provoked outpourings of anger from women who have recounted their own experiences and fears of walking the streets on their own at night, while the police have faced severe criticism for how they handled a vigil for the murdered woman on Saturday when officers scuffled with mourners.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting on Monday night to discuss what reassurances women could be given, and the government promised more money for better street lighting and to pilot schemes where plain clothes officers would visit pubs and clubs to “identify predatory and suspicious offenders”.

“The horrific case of Sarah Everard has unleashed a wave of feeling about women not feeling safe at night,” Johnson said. “We must do everything we can to ensure our streets are safe.”

Read more:

UK police must explain themselves over Sarah Everard vigil unrest: Minister

Several detained at vigil for Sarah Everard, woman murdered in London

UK police identify human remains of Sarah Everard in high-profile missing case

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown
Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute  Germany’s COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: Koch Institute 
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More