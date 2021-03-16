UK wants positive China links but values come first: FM Raab

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that Britain would like a positive relationship with China but not at the expense of upholding its values.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will never relent or stop standing up for our values, including the values of open societies, democracy and human rights,” Raab told Sky News.

“That requires us to take a calibrated approach to China, but we want a positive relationship where it’s possible. But we will never yield and we will never give up standing up for our values.”

Read more:

Hong Kong democracy activists say fight will continue abroad amid Beijing crackdown

Taiwan tells companies operating in Myanmar to fly flags to distinguish from China

US Defense Secretary traveling to Asia to foster ‘credible deterrence’ against China