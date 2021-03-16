.
UK wants positive China links but values come first: FM Raab

China and UK flags - Reuters
“We will never relent or stop standing up for our values, including the values of open societies, democracy and human rights,” Raab told Sky News. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, London

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that Britain would like a positive relationship with China but not at the expense of upholding its values.

“We will never relent or stop standing up for our values, including the values of open societies, democracy and human rights,” Raab told Sky News.

“That requires us to take a calibrated approach to China, but we want a positive relationship where it’s possible. But we will never yield and we will never give up standing up for our values.”

