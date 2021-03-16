.
.
.
.
Language

US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd-L) and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) hold a joint press conference with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (2nd-R) and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi (R). (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd-L) and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) hold a joint press conference with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (2nd-R) and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi (R). (AFP)

US, Japan warn China about commitment to ‘coercion, destabilizing behavior’

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

US and Japanese foreign and defense ministers warned Tuesday against “coercion and destabilizing behavior” by China after top-level talks in Tokyo.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are in Japan on the first leg of their first overseas trip, looking to strengthen regional alliances in the face of rising Chinese influence.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a joint statement issued after bilateral and joint talks with their Japanese counterparts, they warned that “China’s behavior, where inconsistent with the existing international order, presents political, economic, military and technological challenges.”

“The ministers committed to opposing coercion and destabilizing behavior towards others in the region,” they added.

Both sides also expressed “serious concerns about recent disruptive developments in the region”, directly referencing recent Chinese moves.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin leave after their joint press conference with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin leave after their joint press conference with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi. (AFP)

The talks come with US President Joe Biden’s administration looking to reset regional alliances after the tumult of the Donald Trump era.

Austin and Blinken are also consulting regional allies as part of a review of Washington’s policy towards North Korea, which lashed out at the administration earlier Tuesday.

The ministers’ joint statement called again for Pyongyang’s “complete denuclearization” warning North Korea’s arsenal “poses a threat to international peace and stability”.

But Blinken refused to offer any comment on remarks from Kim Jong Un’s sister, who warned Washington against “struggling to spread the smell of gunpowder on our land from across the ocean”.

“We’re looking at whether various additional pressure measures could be effective, whether there are diplomatic paths that make sense, all of that is under review,” Blinken said.

“Going forward we have a shared determination to deal with the challenge posed by North Korea, particularly when it comes to its nuclear missile programs, as well of course as its abuse of human rights,” he added.

Read more:

Biden administration advises China to improve ties with Australia: US official

US ministers hold talks in Japan to address concerns over China’s growing influence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missiles, launch pads depot in Yemen’s Saada
Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable
German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown
Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More