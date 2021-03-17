.
Biden says Cuomo should resign if sexual harassment claims proven

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to people at a vaccination site on March 8, 2021, in New York. (AFP)
AFP

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a powerful member of his Democratic party, should resign if accusations that he sexually harassed women are proven.

“Yes,” Biden told ABC News when asked if Cuomo should step down in those circumstances.

“I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too,” Biden said.

These were Biden’s strongest remarks yet in the Cuomo scandal, although he once again stopped short of joining others – including Democrats – in calling for the governor’s immediate resignation.

Eight women have come forward since last month to denounce what they said were inappropriate words and gestures from Cuomo. One former employee said he slipped his hand under her blouse last year.

Cuomo denies sexual harassment and is refusing the calls to resign.

