.
.
.
.
Language

Florida teen accused of hacking Biden, other celebs’ Twitter accounts pleads guilty

The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. (Reuters)
The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Florida teen accused of hacking Biden, other celebs’ Twitter accounts pleads guilty

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Florida teenager accused of being behind the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts last year has pleaded guilty in the state’s 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Tampa and agreed to serve three years in juvenile prison.

Those whose accounts were hacked included US President Joe Biden, who was then a presidential candidate; former president Barack Obama; billionaires Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk; singer Kanye West; and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Graham Ivan Clark, 18, faced fraud charges after a hack in an alleged scam that stole more than $118,000 in Bitcoin.

Fraudulent tweets soliciting investments in the digital currency were posted in mid-July from over 40 verified Twitter accounts.

Florida had charged the Tampa resident as an adult with 30 felonies. In August, Clark pled not guilty.

As a child, Clark found ways to trick players of the video game Minecraft, people who knew him at the time told The New York Times.

He moved on to selling and swapping rare social media user names on the forum OGUsers, where he connected with other hackers who said they participated in the Twitter breach, according to the newspaper.

A report released in October by New York’s Department of Financial Services said that Twitter suffered from cybersecurity shortfalls that enabled the “simple” hack attributed to the Florida teenager to take over the accounts of some of the world’s most famous people.

Read more:

Unknown hackers infiltrate Norway’s parliament systems in new attack

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of mail server flaws

Russia says US intelligence claims on Putin meddling in election ‘baseless’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
US massage parlor shootings leave eight dead; man captured US massage parlor shootings leave eight dead; man captured
Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden
Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean Royal Saudi Air Force begin Falcon Eye 1 drills in Greece over the Mediterranean

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More