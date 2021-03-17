Greek, Turkish foreign ministers to hold talks in Ankara in April

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara in April “if conditions are right,” Greek diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Greek and Turkish officials in Athens on Wednesday. Dendias has accepted in principle an invitation by Cavusoglu for a meeting on April 14, the sources said, on condition of anonymity.

