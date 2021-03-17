.
Ukraine criticizes Iran’s ‘cynical attempt’ to hide true reasons behind plane crash

FILE PHOTO: People hold posters with names of victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster during a commemoration ceremony in front of the Iranian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
People hold posters with names of victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster during a commemoration ceremony in front of the Iranian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine February 17, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday criticized a report into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year as a cynical attempt by the Iranian authorities to hide the true reasons behind the crash.

“What we saw in the published report today is nothing more than a cynical attempt to hide the true reasons for the downing of our plane,” Kuleba wrote on Facebook. “We will not allow Iran to hide the truth, we will not allow it to avoid responsibility for this crime.”

