China sets court hearings soon for two Canadians charged with spying

Two Canadians detained by Beijing more than two years ago on suspicion of espionage will go before Chinese courts this week and next, Canada said on Wednesday, again ramping up diplomatic tension between Ottawa and Beijing.



China arrested the men in December 2018 soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a US warrant. She is under house arrest in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively,” Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.



“We believe these detentions are arbitrary, and remain deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings.”



China has a conviction rate of well over 99 percent, and public and media access to trials in sensitive cases is typically limited.



Beijing insists the detentions are not linked to Meng’s arrest.



News of the trial dates comes on the eve of talks between top US and Chinese officials in Alaska, the first such high-level meeting since US President Joe Biden took office.



On Thursday, China’s foreign ministry declined during a regular daily briefing to confirm the trial dates but said the hearings are not linked to the Alaska talks.



“The trials have nothing to do with China-US high level strategic dialogue,” said ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

‘There will be a verdict’

Spavor’s hearing will take place in the northeastern city of Dandong, which shares a river border with North Korea, while Kovrig’s will be in Beijing, Global Affairs Canada spokesman Jason Kung said in a statement.



The two men face spying charges and it is unclear how long the process may take, but “there will be a verdict,” a Canadian government source said.



In a statement, Spavor’s family said the charges against him are vague and have not been made public, and that he has had “very limited access and interaction with his retained Chinese defense counsel.”

Read more:

Canada launches bid to stop arbitrary detentions of foreign citizens by China

Canada confident President-elect Biden will pressure China on foreign detainees

Canada to US: Don’t sign China deal until Canadians released