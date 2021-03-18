.
.
.
.
Language

EU ‘deeply concerned,’ condemns move to ban Turkey pro-Kurdish party

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of 82 people including members of their party, in Istanbul, Turkey September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of 82 people including members of their party, in Istanbul, Turkey, on September 25, 2020. (Reuters)

EU ‘deeply concerned,’ condemns move to ban Turkey pro-Kurdish party

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

The European Union on Thursday said it was “deeply concerned” about attempts to shut down Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish opposition party, warning the move heightens worries over “backsliding” by Ankara.

The criticism from Brussels comes a day before EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel hold video talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Closing the second largest opposition party would violate the rights of millions of voters in Turkey,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in a statement.

“It adds to the EU’s concerns regarding the backsliding in fundamental rights in Turkey and undermines the credibility of the Turkish authorities’ stated commitment to reforms.”

The statement insisted that Ankara “urgently needs to respect its core democratic obligations, including respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

It also criticized the decision by Turkey’s parliament to revoke the seat of opposition party MP and outspoken rights defender Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu after his controversial conviction over a social media post.

Turkey’s top public prosecutor on Wednesday demanded that the leftist opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) be dissolved over its alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.

The 609-page indictment put before the Constitutional Court accuses the HDP of being a threat to the “indivisible integrity of the state” and seeks to ban over 600 party members from engaging in politics for five years.

Ankara told foreign countries to keep out of its domestic affairs after Washington warned the authorities against the attempts to shut down the party.

Read more:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admits ‘serious concerns’ over Turkey

Erdogan targets inflation, state finances in Turkey economic reform plan

Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute in eastern Mediterranean

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky
Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them

Top Content

Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans
‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants ‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants
UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash
Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast
Four killed, nine wounded in government bus bombing in Kabul: Afghan officials Four killed, nine wounded in government bus bombing in Kabul: Afghan officials

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More