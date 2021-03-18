Nine Afghan security force members killed after rocket hits helicopter: Sources

Nine Afghan security force members were killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan late on Wednesday, according to the defense ministry.

A defense ministry statement on Thursday said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.

An air force source and a provincial official told Reuters that the helicopter was hit by a rocket while taking off.

