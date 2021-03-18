.
Nine Afghan security force members killed after rocket hits helicopter: Sources

An Afghan soldier adjusts bullets in his gun on a military helicopter during a flight transporting journalists from Kabul to Bagram to attend the hand over ceremony of U.S.- run prison to Afghan government in Bagram north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 10, 2012. U.S. officials handed over formal control of Afghanistan's only large-scale U.S.-run prison to Kabul on Monday, even as disagreements between the two countries over the thousands of Taliban and terror suspects held there marred the transfer. (AP Photo/Musadeq Sadeq)
An Afghan soldier adjusts bullets in his gun on a military helicopter during a flight transporting journalists from Kabul to Bagram. (File photo: AP)

Reuters

Nine Afghan security force members were killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan late on Wednesday, according to the defense ministry.

A defense ministry statement on Thursday said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.

An air force source and a provincial official told Reuters that the helicopter was hit by a rocket while taking off.

