Russia’s Putin wishes Biden good health after US President calls him killer

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that people tend view others as they actually see themselves after US President Joe Biden said he thought Putin was a killer, and quipped that he wished the US president good health.

Putin was speaking on national television after Biden, in an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday, said “I do” when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer.

Read more:

Russia warns it may scale up response to Biden’s ‘killer’ Putin remarks

Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia

Iran, Hezbollah, Russia tried to sway Biden-Trump election: Intelligence report