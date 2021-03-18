.
Russia’s Putin wishes Biden good health after US President calls him killer

US president-elect Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. (File photo:AP)
US president-elect Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. (File photo:AP)

Reuters, Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that people tend view others as they actually see themselves after US President Joe Biden said he thought Putin was a killer, and quipped that he wished the US president good health.

Putin was speaking on national television after Biden, in an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday, said “I do” when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer.

