.
.
.
.
Language

Russia warns it may scale up response to Biden’s ‘killer’ Putin remarks

Russian President Vladimir Putin(L) during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019, and US President Joe Biden speaking on the anniversary of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2021. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin(L) during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019, and US President Joe Biden speaking on the anniversary of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2021. (AFP)

Russia warns it may scale up response to Biden’s ‘killer’ Putin remarks

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A senior Russian lawmaker warned Thursday that Moscow would follow up on its move to recall its ambassador in Washington with other moves if the US fails to offer an explanation and apology for President Joe Biden’s remarks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a television interview aired on Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin is a killer and said “I do.”

Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of the upper house of Russian parliament, said Biden’s “boorish statement” marks a watershed.

“Such assessments are inadmissible for a statesman of his rank,” Kosachev said. “Such statements are unacceptable under any circumstances. They inevitably lead to a sharp exacerbation of our bilateral ties.”

Russia announced Wednesday it is recalling its ambassador to the US for consultations. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the US for bringing bilateral ties to a “dead end,” adding that “we are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the associated risks,” she added.

Commenting on the Russian move Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki emphasized that “we will be direct, we will speak out on areas where we have concerns, and it will certainly be, as the president said last night — certainly, the Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken.”

The exchange of tough statements comes on the heels of a declassified report from the US national intelligence director’s office that finds President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November’s presidential election.

“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said in the interview, asked about the declassified report.

In Moscow, Kosachev warned Thursday that Russia’s response wouldn’t be limited to recalling the Russian ambassador “if the American side fails to offer explanation and excuse.” He wouldn’t elaborate on what other action the Kremlin may take.

Read more:

Iran, Hezbollah, Russia tried to sway Biden-Trump election: Intelligence report

Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia

Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them
A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters

Top Content

Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants ‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants
Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans
A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters
UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash
Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More