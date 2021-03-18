.
Three killed, 11 wounded in government bus bombing in Kabul: Afghan officials

Policemen arrive at a site of a bomb blast which killed at least two people and injured five others, in Kabul on February 21, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters

Three people were killed and 11 wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, officials said.

Kabul’s police spokesman confirmed the casualty figures but gave no further details. Another official said the vehicle was carrying Afghan government employees.

The bombing comes on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the US and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for a reduction in violence to propel the Afghan peace process forward.

