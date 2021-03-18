Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work’

The Biden administration Thursday stepped up its rhetoric against a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, calling on all those involved in the project to “immediately abandon” their work.

“The Department reiterates its warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks US sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Congress passed a law in 2019 that called for sanctioning entities and companies working on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It was then expanded in 2020 in a rare case of bipartisan support for US foreign policy.

The project is estimated to cost around $11 billion and would run under the Baltic Sea.

The Biden administration has made clear the Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal. We continue to monitor activity and warn any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will risk sanctions. We are committed to complying with the Congressional legislation in this regard. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 18, 2021

President Joe Biden, as did his predecessor Donald Trump, has condemned the project. “As the President has said, Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal — for Germany, for Ukraine, and for our Central and Eastern European allies and partners,” Blinken said Thursday. “The Department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and is evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved.”

Blinken dubbed the project as “a Russian geopolitical project intended to divide Europe and weaken European energy security.”

The top US diplomat added that the Biden Administration was fully committed to complying with legislation that would force sanctions on those involved in the Nord Stream 2.

