.
.
.
.
Language

Bulgaria charges six people over allegedly spying for Russia

Sofia, Bulgaria - June 18, 2011: Sofia High View. Downtown Sofia during the day shot from high, most buildings in the city center were built in the early 20th century
Sofia High View. Downtown Sofia during the day shot from high, most buildings in the city center were built in the early 20th century. (File photo)

Bulgaria charges six people over allegedly spying for Russia

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Sofia

Published: Updated:

Bulgarian prosecutors said on Friday they had charged six Bulgarians, including senior officials from the defense ministry and military intelligence, with spying for Russia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev told a news briefing it was the first time such a spy ring had been uncovered in Bulgaria since the end of the World War Two.

Five of the suspects were arrested in a large-scale operation by national security officers in Sofia on Thursday, when one of the men tried to escape, the prosecutors said.

They said a former senior official from Bulgarian military intelligence had recruited people with access to classified information from Bulgaria, NATO and the European Union.

The leader of the group used his wife to pass the information to an official at the Russian embassy in Sofia, said Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman at the state prosecution’s office.

“We can conclude that the criminal group has posed a serious threat for the national security by collecting and handing to a foreign country information which constitutes state secrets of Bulgaria, NATO and the European Union,” she said.

The prosecutors said the group had been operating for a long time and that the investigation was ongoing.

Bulgaria, an EU and NATO member, has expelled six Russian diplomats for suspected spying in the past two years.

In communist times, the Balkan country was Moscow’s most reliable ally in eastern Europe. Despite periodic strains, Russia remains Bulgaria’s biggest energy supplier and the two countries retain close cultural and other links.

Read more:

Lebanon’s theft crimes increased by 144 pct amid ongoing national crisis

Plague of mice hits parts of rural Australia

Kremlin on new Cold War possibility: We always hope for best but prepare for worst

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky
Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them

Top Content

Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
UK reports five cases of blood clotting in brain among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients UK reports five cases of blood clotting in brain among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients
Elderly Chinese woman leaves attacker injured after apparent hate crime in US Elderly Chinese woman leaves attacker injured after apparent hate crime in US
Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric
Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work’ Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work’
Myanmar security forces kill eight protesters amid calls to end violence Myanmar security forces kill eight protesters amid calls to end violence

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More