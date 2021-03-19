.
.
.
.
Language

Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu as president, country’s first female head of state

Former Tanzania's President Jakaya Kikwete and Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan attend the inauguration ceremony of Burundi's President elect Evariste Ndayishimiye at the Ingoma stadium in Gitega. (File photo: Reuters)
Former Tanzania's President Jakaya Kikwete and Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan attend the inauguration ceremony of Burundi's President elect Evariste Ndayishimiye at the Ingoma stadium in Gitega. (File photo: Reuters)

Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu as president, country’s first female head of state

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tanzania’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as president on Friday, becoming the first female head of state in the east African country following the death of president John Magufuli.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hassan, 61, was sworn in at State House in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam. She assumes the presidency following Wednesday’s announcement of the death of Magufuli, after a more than a two-week absence from public life that drew speculation about his health.

In a statement, the presidency said Hassan would address the nation after being sworn in and would also hold a cabinet meeting.

The absence of Magufuli, Africa’s most vehement COVID-19 skeptic, since Feb. 27 had fuelled speculation about his health and sparked rumors he had contracted the disease, although officials had denied he was ill. Hassan said he had died of heart disease.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli joins a clean-up event outside the State House in Dar es Salaam on December 9, 2015. (AFP)
Tanzanian President John Magufuli joins a clean-up event outside the State House in Dar es Salaam on December 9, 2015. (AFP)

Described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder, Hassan will also be the country’s first president born in Zanzibar, the archipelago that forms part of the union of the Republic of Tanzania.

Her leadership style is seen as a potential contrast from Magufuli, a brash populist who earned the nickname ‘Bulldozer’ for muscling through policies and who drew criticism for his intolerance of dissent, which his government denied.

Read more:

Tanzania’s COVID-19 skeptic leader Magufuli dies of heart disease

Tanzanian PM Majaliwa says President Magufuli healthy, working

Tanzania politicians question virus-denying president's health

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky
Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them

Top Content

Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
UK reports five cases of blood clotting in brain among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients UK reports five cases of blood clotting in brain among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients
Elderly Chinese woman leaves attacker injured after apparent hate crime in US Elderly Chinese woman leaves attacker injured after apparent hate crime in US
Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric
Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work’ Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work’
French PM Castex imposes lockdown on Paris as virus spreads faster French PM Castex imposes lockdown on Paris as virus spreads faster

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More