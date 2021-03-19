.
.
.
.
Language

UK PM Johnson welcomes families who immigrated from Hong Kong under new visa scheme

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to announce the general election at Downing Street in London. (File photo: Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to announce the general election at Downing Street in London. (File photo: Reuters)

UK PM Johnson welcomes families who immigrated from Hong Kong under new visa scheme

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Hong Kong families who have recently moved to Britain, saying he is proud that they have decided to start a new life in the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain has offered Hong Kong residents the right to apply for a new visa giving them the chance to become British citizens after China’s imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year.

“On behalf of the whole country I want to say how glad we are to have you here and how proud we are that you have chosen the UK to live,” Johnson told the families during the call.

“I believe strongly in the prospects the UK can offer for those who want to make their lives here and I have no doubt that you are going to feel very much at home.”

Britain has accused China of multiple breaches of the deal to hand the territory back to China in 1997. It says China’s security laws and moves to disqualify legislators have undermined Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy.

Read more:

Switzerland rebukes China over human rights but stops short of curbing investment

Beijing warns US of ‘no compromise’ on sovereignty and security at Alaska talks

US sanctions 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official
Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky

Top Content

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official
Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
UK reports five cases of blood clotting in brain among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients UK reports five cases of blood clotting in brain among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients
Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric
Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work’ Biden calls on all entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to ‘immediately abandon work’
Myanmar security forces kill eight protesters amid calls to end violence Myanmar security forces kill eight protesters amid calls to end violence

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More