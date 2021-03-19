US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House

US President Joe Biden stumbled twice before falling on the steps while boarding Air Force One on Friday, but White House officials said he was “just great.”

“He is doing fine. He is doing just great,” Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden, 78, stumbled once as he was boarding the presidential airplane. In his trademark jog up the steps, Biden appeared to trip twice before stumbling to the ground.

He quickly regained his balance and marched up the stairs before turning to salute and board.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are heading to Atlanta, where they are expected to meet with members of the Asian-American community following a deadly shooting earlier in the week.

The president recently fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield later tweeted that Biden “did not even require any attention from the medical team” after his fall.

I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021

“Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs,” she said.

Other White House officials said the wind was so strong while boarding the aircraft that they had difficulty walking up the stairs.

Read more: President-elect Joe Biden fractures foot playing with dogs: Doctor