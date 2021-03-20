.
.
.
.
Language

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA

A long sea wall is seen at the coastal area devastated by the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami in Ishinimaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, March 1, 2021. (Reuters)
A long sea wall is seen at the coastal area devastated by the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami in Ishinimaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, March 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster and generating a tsunami of one meter, public broadcaster NHK said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The quake hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (0926 GMT) and had a magnitude of 7.2 at a depth of 60 kilometer (37 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Tohoku Electric Power Co has halted the Onagawa nuclear plant and is checking for any irregularities, NHK said.

Tokyo Electric Power said it is checking the condition of the Fukushima Dai-Ichi power station that was wrecked by the massive March 2011 quake, which caused nuclear meltdowns and mass evacuations.

NHK showed footage from inside its Sendai bureau showing a plaque suspended from the ceiling shaking for about 30 seconds following the tremor. It did not report any items falling from shelves or any immediate damage.

The quake could be felt in Tokyo about 400 kilometer south of the epicenter.

NHK warned the public against coming anywhere near the shore.

Read more:

Mexico struck with 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official

Launch postponed for Soyuz rocket with 38 foreign satellites, including Saudi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19
Senators call on Biden to become first US president to recognize Armenian Genocide Senators call on Biden to become first US president to recognize Armenian Genocide

Top Content

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official
US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House
Finland suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after suspected blood clots Finland suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after suspected blood clots
China’s first local COVID-19 cases since February was vaccinated: State media China’s first local COVID-19 cases since February was vaccinated: State media
Missiles, drones targeting Saudi Arabia were all Iranian made or supplied: Al-Jubeir Missiles, drones targeting Saudi Arabia were all Iranian made or supplied: Al-Jubeir
Russian police search media outlet, group linked to Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky Russian police search media outlet, group linked to Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More