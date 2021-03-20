Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA

An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster and generating a tsunami of one meter, public broadcaster NHK said.

The quake hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (0926 GMT) and had a magnitude of 7.2 at a depth of 60 kilometer (37 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Earthquake Detailed Report – 3/20

At around 6:09pm, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 occurred offshore Miyagi Prefecture at a depth of 60km. The maximum intensity was 5+. Tsunami warnings or advisories are currently being announced. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/niWmxH399C — NERV (@EN_NERV) March 20, 2021

Tohoku Electric Power Co has halted the Onagawa nuclear plant and is checking for any irregularities, NHK said.

Tokyo Electric Power said it is checking the condition of the Fukushima Dai-Ichi power station that was wrecked by the massive March 2011 quake, which caused nuclear meltdowns and mass evacuations.

NHK showed footage from inside its Sendai bureau showing a plaque suspended from the ceiling shaking for about 30 seconds following the tremor. It did not report any items falling from shelves or any immediate damage.

The quake could be felt in Tokyo about 400 kilometer south of the epicenter.

NHK warned the public against coming anywhere near the shore.

