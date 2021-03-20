.
.
.
.
Language

Tense US-China talks highlight need for better crisis management: Chinese advisor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, US March 18, 2021. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, US March 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Tense US-China talks highlight need for better crisis management: Chinese advisor

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

The failure of this week’s US-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday.

After a fiery start, US and Chinese officials concluded on Friday what Washington called “tough and direct” talks in Alaska, which laid bare the depth of tensions between the world’s two largest economies at the outset of the Biden administration.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Now that we cannot depend on strategic trust, as shown by the ongoing Anchorage meeting, to avoid crisis, we have to improve our crisis management regime, including updating the code of behavior at close encounters,” said General Yao Yunzhu.

Yao is director emeritus of the Center on China-America Defense Relations under the Academy of Military Sciences, an official think tank of the People’s Liberation Army.

Speaking at the China Development Forum to an international audience of business and policy leaders, she also said that both countries should agree on a more extensive concept for strategic stability than what the United States and Soviet Union had during the Cold War, which had been based on capability to mutually destroy each other using nuclear weapons.

China and United States should also work together to set standards for whether emerging technologies such as space, cyber and artificial intelligence should be used, or how they can be used, by the military, Yao said.

Excluding each other from this standards setting process will bring about ‘grave consequences”, she warned.

Read more:

Talks with China were ‘tough and direct,’ senior US official

US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting under Biden

Switzerland rebukes China over human rights but stops short of curbing investment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Senators call on Biden to become first US president to recognize Armenian Genocide Senators call on Biden to become first US president to recognize Armenian Genocide
Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official

Top Content

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official
Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric
US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House
Finland suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after suspected blood clots Finland suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after suspected blood clots
Missiles, drones targeting Saudi Arabia were all Iranian made or supplied: Al-Jubeir Missiles, drones targeting Saudi Arabia were all Iranian made or supplied: Al-Jubeir
Russian police search media outlet, group linked to Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky Russian police search media outlet, group linked to Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More