.
.
.
.
Language

Former US President Trump plans social media return with his own platform

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: The suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump appears on an iPhone screen on January 08, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Citing the risk of further incitement of violence following an attempted insurrection on Wednesday, Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump appears on an iPhone screen on January 08, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Citing the risk of further incitement of violence following an attempted insurrection on Wednesday, Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account. (Getty Images)

Former US President Trump plans social media return with his own platform

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Former US President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday.

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would “completely redefine the game.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Miller provided no further details, and no comment was immediately available from officials with the Trump Organization.

Twitter last week said it would seek public input on when and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was reviewing policy and considering whether the leaders should be held to the same rules as other users.

Twitter, Facebook and others have been under scrutiny for the way they handle accounts of politicians and government officials after their ban of Trump for inciting violence.

Facebook, which indefinitely suspended Trump in January, has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should stand.

Read more:

Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops

Cuba to vaccinate frontline workers as part of Soberana 2 vaccine clinical trial

Israel seizes ‘VIP border pass’ of Palestinian FM Riyad al-Maliki over ICC meeting

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Top Content

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament  Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament 
Arab Coalition launches airstrikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa  Arab Coalition launches airstrikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa 
UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas
Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas
Arab Coalition destroys hostile Houthi defense system in Marib Arab Coalition destroys hostile Houthi defense system in Marib
Khamenei says Iran will return to nuclear commitments once US lifts sanctions Khamenei says Iran will return to nuclear commitments once US lifts sanctions

Before you go

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament
Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament

Explore More