Man kills four and injures five in China suicide bombing

Guangzhou and the Pearl river known by its Chinese name Zhujiang is seen during sunset from the Canton Tower observation deck in Guangzhou, China, September 3, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters

A man detonated explosives in the outskirts of China’s southern Guangzhou city on Monday, killing himself and four others, police said.

Five more people were injured by the blast at a building in the Mingjing area at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT), local police said in a statement on their official Weibo account.

“All the injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and the case is under further investigation,” police said, adding that preliminary findings showed the suspect was a 59-year-old local man surnamed Hu, who died at the scene.

Local media reports described the building as housing a community committee.

Official news agency Xinhua described the explosion as an act of sabotage.

