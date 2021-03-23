Britain welcomes Saudi Arabia’s peace initiative to end the war in Yemen

Britain welcomes a new peace initiative from Saudi Arabia to end the war in Yemen, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, urging the Houthis to work with Riyadh on ending a six-year war.

The initiative, which includes a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links, was treated with skepticism by the Houthis, who said it fell short of their demands.

"I welcome today’s announcement by Saudi Arabia on Yemen. A nationwide ceasefire and action to ease humanitarian access restriction are essential. The Houthis must now match the steps toward peace and an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people," Raab said in a tweet.

The initiative also includes the reopening of Sanaa airport, allowing fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port and restarting political negotiations between the internationally recognized government and the Iran-aligned Houthis, said Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.



"The initiative will take effect as soon as the Houthis agree to it," Prince Faisal said.

