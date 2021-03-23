Myanmar military airs on TV allegations of corruption, bribery against ousted Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s ruling military on Tuesday showed video testimony at a televised news conference of a former top Yangon official alleging corruption by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, including receiving cash, gold bars and silk.

The military showed video testimony of former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein saying he visited Suu Kyi multiple times and gave her money “whenever needed”. It also showed a mayor of Naypyitaw alleging her National League for Democracy party had committed electoral fraud by inventing voters, including in one township tripling the number.

