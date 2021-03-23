Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar

A 7-year-old girl died of bullet wounds in Myanmar’s second city Mandalay on Tuesday, people working for a funeral service told Reuters.

Witnesses said the girl had been shot inside her home when security forces opened fire in a suburb of the city.

Residents said at least one person had been killed in shooting elsewhere in Mandalay.

