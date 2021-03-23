.
.
.
.
Language

Thailand replaces government ministers convicted of insurrection

General view of the skyline and the Chao Phraya river passing through Bangkok, Thailand. (File photo:AFP)
General view of the skyline and the Chao Phraya river passing through Bangkok, Thailand. (File photo: AFP)

Thailand replaces government ministers convicted of insurrection

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Thailand named new ministers on Tuesday to replace three members of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government convicted last month of insurrection for helping to orchestrate anti-government protests that led to a 2014 military coup.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The trio - who spent two days in prison before being bailed to prepare appeals against the verdicts - stepped down from their posts last month after they and 11 other political leaders received jail terms of up to seven years.

According to an announcement in the government’s Royal Gazette, Puttipong Punnakanta was replaced as digital minister by Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Nataphol Teepsuwan was replaced as education minister by Palang Pracharat’s Treenuch Theinthong.

Thaworn Senneam was replaced as deputy transport minister by Weerasak Wangsupakitkosol, from the ruling coalition’s Bhumajaithai Party, who was previously deputy commerce minister.

The seven months of demonstrations against the government of Yingluck Shinawatra ended with Prayuth seizing power.

Read more:

Thai protesters, police injured after rally near king’s palace

Proposal to rewrite Thailand’s military-backed constitution fails

Thai sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19 in sweat: Project

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors
Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID
US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police
Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More