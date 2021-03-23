.
.
.
.
Language

Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber

A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber performs during the International Army Games, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber performs during the International Army Games, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)

Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Three members of a Russian warplane crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the incident happened on Tuesday at a military airbase in the Kaluga region, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Moscow.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


It said the crew of a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber was preparing for a training mission when its ejection system malfunctioned and accidentally bailed the crew out. The ministry said the altitude was not enough for the parachutes to open and the three crew members died of injuries.

An official investigation into the incident has been launched.

The Tu-22M3 is a supersonic twin-engine long-range bomber, which is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Read mmore: Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID
Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors
US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police
Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More