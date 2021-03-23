.
.
.
.
Language

Ugandan police detain American man over alleged subversion

000_8Z68N3A patrol car of the Ugandan police is seen stationed outside the compound of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi WIne on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
A patrol car of the Ugandan police is seen stationed outside the compound of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi WIne on January 20, 2021. (AFP)

Ugandan police detain American man over alleged subversion

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Kampala

Published: Updated:

Ugandan police said an American man has been detained over alleged involvement in “subversive activities” against the government.

Police said the man identified as Guy Smith was arrested Sunday in a remote town in the country’s west and is being detained at a police facility in the capital, Kampala.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The police statement late Monday gave no more details, and it was not immediately possible to get a comment from the US Embassy.

Ugandan authorities increasingly accuse foreigners of meddling in the country’s internal affairs, charges that have raised tensions between President Yoweri Museveni and the country’s development partners.

Ahead of a presidential election in January, Museveni accused his main opponent, the singer and lawmaker known as Bobi Wine, of being a foreign agent. Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, denies the charges and says he represents many Ugandans who want to see a peaceful transfer of power.

The allegations of outside interference contributed to a charged atmosphere during the election season, with Museveni deploying the military in the streets of urban centers where authorities fear the opposition is planning riots that could overwhelm the regime.

Museveni, 76, is a US ally who has held power in this East African country since 1986.

Read more:

Uganda’s Bobi Wine arrested while leading protest in Kampala

Allegations of abductions grip Uganda after tense elections

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

Saudi Arabia proposes new peace plan to end Yemen war: FM Saudi Arabia proposes new peace plan to end Yemen war: FM
Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study
Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
US lashes out at Assad regime, Russia for launching deadly Syria attacks US lashes out at Assad regime, Russia for launching deadly Syria attacks
US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police
Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More