.
.
.
.
Language

‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan, PM Abiy tells Ethiopia’s parliament

In this file photo taken on November 30, 2020 Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed speaks at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Amanuel Sileshi/AFP)
In this file photo taken on November 30, 2020 Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed speaks at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Amanuel Sileshi/AFP)

‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan, PM Abiy tells Ethiopia’s parliament

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday his country did not want war with Sudan, as tensions over a contested region along their border spark fears of broader conflict.

“Ethiopia also has many problems, and we are not ready to go to battle. We don’t need war. It is better to settle it in a peaceful manner,” Abiy told parliament in remarks translated into English for a live TV broadcast.

He stressed later that Ethiopia “did not want war” with their neighbor over this decades-old territorial dispute, describing Sudan as a “brotherly country” whose people loved Ethiopia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The border quarrel is over Al-Fashaqa, an agricultural area sandwiched between two rivers, where Ethiopia’s northern Amhara and Tigray regions meet Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state.

The fertile farmland is claimed by both countries and has been a flashpoint for conflict, most recently as fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region sent some 60,000 refugees fleeing into Sudan.

As violence in Ethiopia came closer, Khartoum sent troops into the Al-Fashaqa region, “to recapture the stolen lands and take up positions on the international lines,” Sudan’s state media reported.

In December, Khartoum dispatched reinforcements to Al-Fashaqa after “Ethiopian forces and militias” allegedly ambushed Sudanese troops, killing at least four soldiers.

A string of deadly clashes followed, with both sides trading accusations of violence and territorial violations.

Sudan has in recent weeks claimed to have regained control of large swathes of the region, insisting it had always fallen within its boundaries.

Meanwhile, Addis Ababa accused Khartoum of having “invaded land that is part of Ethiopia’s territory,” warning it would resort to a military response if needed.

The tit-for-tat exchanges stoked fears of a wider conflict erupting between the regional rivals.

It comes amid tension over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a mega-dam on the Blue Nile, which downriver Khartoum and Cairo view as a threat to their water supply.

Read more:

Ethiopia says no border talks until Sudan leaves contested land amid rising tensions

Sudan summons ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations amid heightened tensions

Sisi warns Ethiopia against continuing to fill Nile Dam during visit to Sudan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors
AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID
US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police
Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More