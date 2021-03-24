.
.
.
.
Language

Italian PM Draghi’s Libya visit in early April in gesture of support to unity govt

Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi speaks during a joint press conference with Italy’s Economy Minister and Italy’s Minister for Labor and Social Policy following a Cabinet meeting in Rome, Italy, on March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi speaks during a joint press conference with Italy’s Economy Minister and Italy’s Minister for Labor and Social Policy following a Cabinet meeting in Rome, Italy, on March 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Italian PM Draghi’s Libya visit in early April in gesture of support to unity govt

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Libya

Published: Updated:

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday he hopes to visit Libya in early April in a show of support for the new UN-backed unity government.

It would be the first such trip by a European leader since interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was sworn in on March 15 and Draghi’s first abroad since taking office in Rome last month.

Draghi told the Senate Italy’s policy was “to support the government of national unity in Libya, with the aim of reaching elections in early December.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In the meantime it is necessary that the ceasefire is respected and it seems there are encouraging developments on this front, in the sense that various mercenary and non-mercenary components are starting to leave the country,” he said.

“I myself will make a visit to Libya, I think on April 6 or 7, in any case in the first week of April.”

His announcement follows a visit Sunday to Tripoli by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Libya’s new transitional executive emerged from a complex UN-sponsored process launched in November in Tunis. Its members were selected in Geneva then confirmed by Libya’s parliament on March 10.

Read more:

US Secretary Blinken presses Turkish FM on Russia, discuss conflicts in Syria, Libya

France to reopen its embassy in Libya next week: Macron

Libyan interim PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah sworn in

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks
Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More