People can now use Bitcoin to buy a Tesla: Elon Musk

A view of Tesla's US vehicle factory in Fremont, California, on March 18, 2020. (Reuters)
A view of Tesla's US vehicle factory in Fremont, California, on March 18, 2020. (Reuters)

People can now use Bitcoin to buy a Tesla: Elon Musk

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a Tesla vehicle can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.”

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Read more:

Tesla accepting bitcoins as payment will help normalize cryptocurrency

Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Tesla names Elon Musk ‘Technoking’ in cryptic regulatory filing

