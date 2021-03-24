.
.
.
.
Language

Row erupts in France over state funding for mosque backed by leading Turkish group

This picture taken on March 24, 2021 shows the construction site of the Eyyub Sultan Mosque in Strasbourg two days after the city council approved the principle of at least 2,5 million euros public funding for the construction led by the Milli Gorus (CIMG)assotiation reputedly close to Turkey. (Frederick Florin/AFP)
This picture taken on March 24, 2021 shows the construction site of the Eyyub Sultan Mosque in Strasbourg. (Frederick Florin/AFP)

Row erupts in France over state funding for mosque backed by leading Turkish group

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A row has erupted in France over plans to build a mosque in Strasbourg, with the interior ministry on Wednesday accusing the municipal authorities there of using public money to fund “foreign meddling” on French soil.

While President Emmanuel Macron wants to crack down on extremism, which he blames for a series of deadly terror attacks in France since 2015, the planned mosque in the eastern French city has found itself in the government’s crosshairs because it is backed by a leading Turkish Muslim group.

On Monday, municipal officials in Strasbourg, run by a Green mayor, approved a grant of 2.5 million euros (nearly $3 million) to the Milli Gorus Islamic Confederation (CMIG), a pan-European movement for the Turkish diaspora.

But the CMIG is one of three Muslim confederations in France that have refused to sign a new anti-extremism charter championed by Macron.

Macron wants the groups to commit in writing to renouncing “political Islam” and to respecting French law, as he seeks to combat “radical Islam” which he sees as a threat to the country’s secular system.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The government has also drafted legislation which would force Muslim groups to declare major foreign funding and would give the state increased powers to shut down speech judged to spread hate or violence.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks in Paris, France December 10, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool via Reuters)
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks in Paris, France December 10, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool via Reuters)

“We believe that this association is no longer able to be among the representatives of Islam in France,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said of the Milli Gorus group on BFM television.

“We believe that this municipal authority should not be financing foreign meddling on our soil,” he added.

Macron warned against Turkish meddling in France’s presidential elections next year, in an interview broadcast Tuesday.

Relations between France and Turkey have been battered by disputes over the conflicts on Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, and Turkish accusations of Islamophobia in France.

Darmanin said he had asked the government’s top regional representative to file an administrative court complaint to stop the subsidy.

Strasbourg Mayor Jeanne Barseghian has said the mosque project has been in the works since 2017, before she was elected, and that the funds are contingent on Milli Gorus presenting both a solid financing plan and “a reaffirmation of the values of the Republic.”

A CMIG official, Eyup Sahin, told AFP that his association was refusing to sign the charter because it had not been allowed to fully participate in its elaboration.

“It was done by two or three people,” Sahin said. “If we sign a charter, it will be one that we have all worked on together.”

Darmanin is set to meet again in the coming days with the president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), an umbrella group of Muslim organizations, to try to hammer out an accord.

Read more:

Protesters says France's anti-radicalism law is anti-Muslim

Muslims ‘not persecuted’ in France, says French Muslim Council after Erdogan remarks

French Muslim council nears accord on ‘principles’ sought by President Macron

France shuts Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher's beheading

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks
Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More