.
.
.
.
Language

Russia’s Putin, 68, signs bill to lift age limits for top officials

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the Security Agencies Worker's Day at the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service in Moscow on December 20, 2020. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the Security Agencies Worker's Day at the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service in Moscow on December 20, 2020. (AFP)

Russia’s Putin, 68, signs bill to lift age limits for top officials

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Wednesday allowing civilian officials he has appointed to remain in their posts past the age of 70 if they choose, a government website said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Previously, high-ranking officials were not permitted to stay on past 65, an age limit that was then extended to 70.

This limit will no longer apply to officials whose appointment and dismissal is decided by the president, according to the new law, signed on Wednesday by Putin, who is himself 68.

A constitutional amendment introduced in the summer of 2020 opened the door to Putin remaining in office until 2036, meaning he could rule until the age of 83.

Following a recent hike to the pension age, it is now set at 65 for men and 60 for women.

Read more:

Jailed Navalny’s allies raise alarm over his health after lawyers denied access

US lashes out at Assad regime, Russia for launching deadly Syria attacks

Russia will not disclose name of vaccine which Putin will take: Kremlin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks
Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More