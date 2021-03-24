US shooter became isolated after high school, former classmate tells Al Arabiya

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man who carried out a mass shooting in the US state of Colorado on Monday, was a “normal” individual with many friends while in high school, a former classmate of the shooter has said.

“He had friends and was completely normal. But after we graduated from high school, he became isolated, and we never heard from him,” the friend, who asked to remain anonymous, told Al Arabiya in a phone call on Tuesday.

Alissa, 21, is believed to be a Syrian immigrant and responsible for shooting and killing ten people, including a police officer.

His mother said he was experiencing mental difficulties, such as believing that people were following him.

Alissa’s friend told Al Arabiya that he believed the suspect had been growing mentally unstable as the years went on after graduating high school and not interacting with friends.

The Associated Press reported that the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting was purchased less than a week before.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation in a brief statement on the shooting, calling on lawmakers to limit Americans' ability to purchase assault weapons.

