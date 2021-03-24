.
.
.
.
Language

US shooter became isolated after high school, former classmate tells Al Arabiya

King Soopers employees are led away from an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Colorado, March 22. 2021. (Reuters)
King Soopers employees are led away from an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Colorado, March 22. 2021. (Reuters)

US shooter became isolated after high school, former classmate tells Al Arabiya

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush & Nadia Bilbassy, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man who carried out a mass shooting in the US state of Colorado on Monday, was a “normal” individual with many friends while in high school, a former classmate of the shooter has said.

“He had friends and was completely normal. But after we graduated from high school, he became isolated, and we never heard from him,” the friend, who asked to remain anonymous, told Al Arabiya in a phone call on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Alissa, 21, is believed to be a Syrian immigrant and responsible for shooting and killing ten people, including a police officer.

His mother said he was experiencing mental difficulties, such as believing that people were following him.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, poses for a county jail booking photograph in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, poses for a county jail booking photograph in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Alissa’s friend told Al Arabiya that he believed the suspect had been growing mentally unstable as the years went on after graduating high school and not interacting with friends.

The Associated Press reported that the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting was purchased less than a week before.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation in a brief statement on the shooting, calling on lawmakers to limit Americans' ability to purchase assault weapons.

Read more: US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber
Arab League urges Lebanese politicians to end political deadlock, offers help Arab League urges Lebanese politicians to end political deadlock, offers help
Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar
Nearly 60 die in migrant ship fire off Libyan coast: Charity Nearly 60 die in migrant ship fire off Libyan coast: Charity

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More