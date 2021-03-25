.
S. Korea’s military, Japan’s coast guard say N. Korea fired projectile off east coast

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off the east coast into the sea.

Japan’s defense ministry said that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, adding the projectile had not fallen within Japanese territory.

“It may have been a ballistic missile. It has not fallen within Japanese territory and is not believed to have come down within Japan’s exclusive economic zone,” a defense ministry spokesman said.

Earlier the Japanese coast guard warned ships against coming close to any fallen objects and instead asking them to provide related information to the coast guard.

