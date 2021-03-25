S. Korea’s military, Japan’s coast guard say N. Korea fired projectile off east coast

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off the east coast into the sea.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Japan’s defense ministry said that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, adding the projectile had not fallen within Japanese territory.

“It may have been a ballistic missile. It has not fallen within Japanese territory and is not believed to have come down within Japan’s exclusive economic zone,” a defense ministry spokesman said.

Earlier the Japanese coast guard warned ships against coming close to any fallen objects and instead asking them to provide related information to the coast guard.

Read more:

White House confirms North Korea missile launches, but says its ‘normal activity’

Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearize

UN in North Korea left with no international staff: Spokesman